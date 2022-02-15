AUBURN — Harold J. Johnston Sr., age 95, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his Auburn home.
He was born on May 19, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Clint and Minnie (Stuller) Johnston.
Mr. Johnston honorably served his country during WWII in the United States Army.
He married Joan Luttman in Auburn. She preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2001.
Harold worked for Ball Brass & Aluminum Foundry in Auburn for 26 years, retiring in 1988. He also sold and installed furnaces and he was a carpenter and handyman. He was always a very hard worker.
He was a member of Auburn American Legion Post 97. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and gardening. He loved his dogs and always had one around for companionship.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Tom House, of Medford, Oregon, Mary Jane Cain, of Auburn, Hettie Shetley and Kelley, of Auburn and Colleen Shetley, of Auburn; sons, Richard Johnston, of Auburn, Robert Johnston, of Auburn and David Johnston, of Butler; daughter-in-law, Pat Johnston of Auburn; 28 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; and 51 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Jones, of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents;, his wife, Joan Johnston; three sons, Jim Johnston, Harold J. Johnston Jr., and Donald Johnston; one brother, Jack Johnston; five sisters, Nancy Sizemore, Betty Beckwith, Dee Johnston, Alice Holmes and Faye Christlieb; and three sons-in-law, Jack Shetley, John Cain and Bill Shetley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 4:-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Bruce Prosser officiating.
Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.