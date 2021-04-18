LAGRANGE — Glen Leroy Coney, 88, of LaGrange, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1932, in LaGrange to Gaylord Dale and Bernice Matilda (Bickel) Coney.
Glen was a lifetime resident of LaGrange County. He worked for American Natural Resources (ANR) for 32 years.
He was a sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War conflict from 1951 to 1955. Glen was also a member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215.
He married Barbara A. Campbell in Ashley on April 30, 1952. She preceded Glen in death on Dec. 22, 2015.
Surviving Glen are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce (Kimberly) Coney and Brian (Teresa) Coney all of LaGrange; a sister, Violet Davis of Lake Placid, Florida; eight grandchildren, Brook (Greg) Handshoe, Megan (Lukas) Ritchie, Kelly (Terry) Coney, Kyle (Valerie) Coney, Joe (Jordan) Oiler, Brandon (Kristen) Coney, Cindy Coney and Matthew (Britany) Coney; and two step-grandchildren, Jen Becker and Sterling Bills.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara; two sisters, Evelyn Murphy and Retha O’Hara; and four brothers, Frank Coney, Ronald Coney, Gaylord Coney, Jr. and Raymond Coney.
A viewing will be held Monday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Frurip-May Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Coney will officiate the services. Burial with military rites will take place in Brushy Chapel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.
Memorial donations may be contributed in Glen’s memory to the ARK Animal Rescue & Adoption.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.