HUDSON, Fla. — James Franklin “Bucky” Buchanan Sr., 90, of Hudson, Florida, passed away from natural causes on Dec. 28, 2020.
Jim was born to Gerald and Monzella Buchanan in Avilla, Indiana, on July 28, 1930.
Jim grew up working the family farm and playing basketball in Indiana. He continued playing basketball for the University of Nebraska where he was a standout player, having set two scoring records while playing for the Cornhuskers. Jim was awarded the honor of being selected as an All American basketball player in 1952. In 1989, he was inducted into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of their inaugural class.
Upon his graduation, he was selected in the sixth round of the 1952 National Basketball Association’s draft by the Boston Celtics; however, instead of playing for the Celtics, Jim fulfilled his obligation to join the U.S. Army.
Jim was stationed at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, and completed his Army service with an honorable discharge in 1954. He then began a career in semi-professional basketball and played for the Phillip’s 66ers for three years. Jim was also a member of the Olympic practice team and traveled to the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.
After finishing his career with the 66ers, Jim moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in 1958, where he started the local Phillips 66 Oil Company distributorship, along with many other entrepreneurial pursuits.
Jim was an avid golfer throughout his life, winning many tournaments and always enjoying taking a few skins from his numerous golf buddies.
Jim spent a period of time in the construction industry in the Cayman Islands, overseeing many commercial and residential construction projects, including a diving resort on Little Cayman and the Turtle Farm on Grand Cayman. Upon returning from the Caymans, Jim settled into the southwestern region of Florida.
Jim is survived by Dot Buchanan and their four children; sons, James (Bucky) Buchanan Jr., (Renee) and David Buchanan (Debbie); daughters, Lanier Buchanan Cooper (James) and Louise Buchanan McAdoo (Bruce). Also surviving him are his grandsons, Ron Buchanan (Virginia), Chris Buchanan (Tiffany) and grandsons, Liam McAdoo and Will McAdoo; granddaughters, Hailey Looney (Michael), Macey Buchanan, Carly Cooper, Alyssa Cooper and Emily Cooper; great-grandson, Levi Buchanan; and great granddaughters, Madilyn Looney and Hayden Looney.
The National Cremation Society is in charge of Jim’s arrangements. https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/hudson-fl/james-buchanan-9972303
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.