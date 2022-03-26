COLUMBIA CITY — Dorothy "Dottie" Mance, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at her son's home.
Born Aug. 5, 1936, in Mariana, Arkansas, she was the daughter of John and Hazel (Christian) Henley.
She attended Hamilton High School in Culver City, California. On Aug. 4, 1979, Dottie married the man of her dreams, Melvin Mance in Federal Way, Washington.
She was the first employee of Magic Mountain Credit Union in California and when she left after four years, she was the manager. She had worked various jobs before retiring in 1994, from Federal Way Water & Sewer District. Dottie also had her own craft business, "Dottie's Knot". She enjoyed all sorts of craft activities including wood burning and painting.
She was a member of United Methodist Church. In July 2010, she and Mel moved to Columbia City, Indiana.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Jerry Paris and Barb Leonard; granddaughter, Jessica Paris; and sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Henley. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Henley; husband, Melvin Mance; daughter, Debra Paris; daughter-in-law, Barb Paris; sisters, Kay Couden and Lucille Johnson; and brothers, Doug Henley and Bryan Henley.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Stillwater Hospice. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Dorothy's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
