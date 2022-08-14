ANGOLA — Marcia Lorraine (Weller) Weinhold died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Angola, IN, with family at her side. After more than a decade of living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a surprisingly aggressive lymphoma developed that was impervious to treatment.
Marcia is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Melissa (Gerald) McDade and Rebecca (Britton Piehler) Weinhold; grandchildren, Chloe, Owen, Finn and Lola; her brothers, George (Janet) Weller and David (Eileen) Weller; and an extended family of dear cousins, nieces and nephews, and beloved friends near and far. She was a smart and lovely spirit and will be sorely missed.
Marcia was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 3, 1946, to Robert and Clara (Hoyer) Weller. They preceded her in death.
She grew up in Rogers City, Michigan, graduating from Rogers City High School as the valedictorian of her class in 1964, with a formative adventure to Finland during high school through the AFS Intercultural Programs exchange. After graduating from Valparaiso University with a degree in math and physics in 1968, she served in the Peace Corps, working in elementary math and science education in the Philippines.
Upon returning to the States, Marcia earned her teaching credentials and taught high school mathematics at Ozaukee High School in Fredonia, Wisconsin, and then the Kalamazoo Area Math and Science Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She spent many summers developing mathematics textbooks with other teachers, and sharing her growing expertise in using technology in the classroom, at conferences and meetings across the country. Continuing her abiding passion for bringing math to everyone, she earned her PhD in math education at Western Michigan University in 2003, and landed as a professor at Purdue University - Calumet where she minted new math teachers until her retirement in 2014.
Marcia was compassionate and generous with her time and varied talents, serving through her Lutheran church community wherever she found herself. An open, kind, and loving friend, she maintained lifelong friendships, nurtured through visits across the globe, whether to celebrate important milestones or just catch up and visit.
Marcia moved to Angola following her retirement, settling in town near her extended family’s home on Lake James, where she (and later, her daughters) spent many childhood summer days with family. She enjoyed more time with family and friends at Lake James and being an active member of the community at Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 Williams St., Angola, IN 46703.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m, with the service at 11 a.m., and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marcia may be directed to medical research or another beloved charity.
Arrangements entrusted by H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
