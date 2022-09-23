AUBURN — Retha Dawn Butler, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died peacefully surrounded by family love on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Retha was born on April 16, 1932, in Auburn, to the late Erton S. Manon and Evelyn (Moses) Manon.
Retha was a 1950 honor graduate of Auburn High School and a 1951 honor graduate of International Business College, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She married Donald F. Butler on June 13, 1951, in Auburn, and he survives. The couple celebrated their 71st anniversary in June of this year.
Retha retired from Peoples Federal Savings Bank, Auburn, following more than 20 years as personnel director. Prior employments included Secretarial and Administrative functions at Dana Corporation in Auburn, Indiana University in Bloomington and Fort Wayne, and Butler and Butler Attorneys-at-law in Auburn.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, ACD Club and Tri Kappa. She made baby blankets in Tri Kappa’s name for Riley Hospital, Indianapolis and Hearten House, Auburn.
Retha loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, greatly loving them and being equally loved by them in return.
In addition to her husband, Retha is survived by their three children, Michael (Catherine) Butler, of Auburn, Dr. Steven (Cathleen) Butler, of Big Long Lake, Indiana, and Lisa and (David) Conrad, of Auburn; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Gibson, Jessica (Zach) Garrison, Ashley (Jeb) Thomas, Greg (Harley) Butler, Jonathan Conrad and Jeffrey Butler; six great-grandchildren, Taylor Davis Gibson, Emmett, Evie and Annie Gibson and Claire and Kate Thomas; one sister, Linnea Aldrich, as well as her nieces and nephews; step-grandson, Kenneth Button and his children, Alyson Button, Haley Smith and Lucas Button.
In addition to her parents, Retha was preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Michael Butler, and sister and brother-in-law, Ladean and Jim Reynolds.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Auburn Catholic Cemetery.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at a future date.
Calling will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Retha, to Children First Center, 1610 S. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn, IN 46706 or Women’s Care Center, 918 W. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706 or Eckhart Public Library Foundation, 130 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
