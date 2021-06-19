LAGRANGE — Thomas L. Smith, 84, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Mr. Smith was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 5, 1936, to Lauren J. and Phyllis V. (Renkenberger) Smith.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1954, attended Manchester College, graduating in 1958, with a degree in Secondary Education. He continued his education, obtaining his master’s degree from St. Francis College, and his doctorate from Purdue University.
Mr. Smith began his career in education in 1958, at LaGrange Town High School and continued at Lakeland School Corporation from 1965, until his retirement in 1999.
In 1976, he was named principal at Lima Jr. High School and later became principal at both Lima Elementary and Brighton Elementary Schools and finally at Lima-Brighton Elementary in Howe, until his retirement.
After his retirement, he and his wife, Jane, did some traveling, taking a tour of Alaska, a train tour of the Grand Canyon for their 50th wedding anniversary, a week on the island of Maui in Hawaii, spent several winters in Florida, and many summers in Wisconsin on two-week fishing trips.
Tom was a member of First United Methodist Church in LaGrange, serving 25 years as a Sunday school teacher, also serving several terms as Chairman of the Stewardship and Finance Committee.
He was also a member of LaGrange Jaycees and Howe Lions Club. He had also been a member of both the former Eagles and Moose lodges in LaGrange and past president of ARC of LaGrange County.
He served the community, county and state on various councils, committees and commissions, including LaGrange Town Board, LaGrange County Redevelopment Commission and was the Lima Township Trustee for many years.
He served as the 4th District Chairman on the Indiana State Democratic Central Committee, helping with the elections of Evan Bayh and Frank O’Bannon for governor, Jill Long for Congress and Evan Bayh for U.S. Senate.
Tom volunteered for the LaGrange County Clothes and Food Basket, Habitat for Humanity and bowled for Youth for Christ.
On June 11, 1960, at Cedar Creek Church in Garrett, Indiana, he married Jane M. Hosler. Mrs. Smith survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving are his six children, Todd Alan (Holly Frieders) Smith, of Messick Lake, Tracy Lee (Tom Vanderpool) Smith, of Wolcottville, Tonda Lu (Jeff) Sutton, of LaGrange, Tana Jo (Chris) Clementz, of Elkhart, Tony Lane Smith, of Kendallville and Troy Thomas (Mary) Smith, of Three Rivers, Michigan; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Jerry Smith, of Auburn and Nancy Lantz, of Garrett.
Preceding Tom in death along with his parents, were two siblings, Ted Smith and Patsy Smith.
Visitation will take place on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Ed McCutchan will officiate.
Burial will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to either First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, IN 46761, or LaGrange County Clothes and Food Basket, 413 S. Railroad St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
