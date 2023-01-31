SYRACUSE — Lyle Eugene Becker, age 74, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at 11:07 a.m., at The Waters in Syracuse.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1948, a son of Paul R. and Lucille (Frick) Becker in Kendallville, Indiana.
On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Nancy E. Gates.
Lyle graduated from Ligonier High School in 1966. He then attended International Business College in Fort Wayne in 1968, where he played baseball and met his beautiful wife.
Lyle went on to serve his country honorably during Vietnam in the United States Army.
He owned and operated Paul R. Becker & Sons with his brother for more than 37 years.
Lyle was a sports fan who enjoyed playing softball, golf, basketball, and bowling. As he grew older, his passion for sports only grew as he cheered his grandchildren on and kept track of sports stats. He was a hard worker and very meticulous in everything he did.
He served on the Ligonier Parks Board for many years and was also a member of the Jaycees and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Becker, of Syracuse; two children, Andrea “Dee Dee” (Tom) Schermerhorn, of Ligonier and Mike Becker, of Wawaka; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Luke) Fisher, Elle Saggars, Zachary (Victoria) Becker, Madison Schermerhorn, Luke Schermerhorn, Mia Becker, and Lyla Becker; two great-grandchildren, Blair and Blake McNamara; two siblings, Richard (Tana) Becker, of Fort Wayne and Jackie (Mike) Sparks, of Syracuse; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two bothers, Terry Becker and Donald Becker; and a granddaughter, Allison Schermerhorn.
A funeral service will be held in Lyle’s honor at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Military honors will be rendered with burial at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Noble Athletic Dept.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
