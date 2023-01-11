Sharon Kay Gibson, 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State S., Kendallville.
Visitation will also be on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., until the time of the service.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
