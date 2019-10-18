KENDALLVILLE — Gary Lee Terry, 58, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away after a courageous 17-year battle with cancer, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Gary was born on July 17, 1961, in LaGrange, to Bufford “Deke” and Patricia (Gilbert) Terry.
He married Sherry Delauder on Jan. 5, 1985, in Kendallville. She resides in Kendallville.
Gary worked as a truck driver for many years for several different companies over that time.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening and watching sports. He also enjoyed competing in the demolition derby at the Noble County Fair every year. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Gary's survivors include his wife, Sherry Terry, of Kendallville; son, Michael Lee Taulbee, of Kendallville; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Raven Terry, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Aubree Hall, Ashton Hall, Dakota Taulbee, Michaela Taulbee, Raylin Terry, and Clayton Terry; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Deborah Terry, of Wolcottville; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Lola Terry, of Ligonier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy and Dorothy Delauder; aunt and uncle, Larry and Kathy Baker, of Garrett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Jon Miller, of Avilla, and Bruce and Deanna Delauder, of Garrett; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; and uncles.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Friends and family may gather prior to the memorial service from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., at the church.
Burial will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Terry family to help with expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
