FREMONT — Richard Chris Brown “Papadon”, age 77, died at home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Brown was born in Watervliet, Michigan, on Dec. 9, 1945, to Evelyn J. Brown (Rhinehart) and the late Richard O. Brown.
He had a companion of 18-plus years, Carol Montgomery, of Findlay, Ohio.
He was married to Peggy J. (Clifford) Liggett from 1971-1990.
He honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 19 years and during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 0423, VFW Post 2013 and DAV Post 7. Richard was employed by Indiana Department of Transportation for 10-plus years.
Survivors include his mother, Evelyn J. Brown (Rhinehart), of Coldwater, Michigan; daughters, Tricia A. Beane (Andy), of Pahrump, Nevada, Angela L. Kaufman (Joseph), of Fremont, Indiana, and Donna S. Brown, of New Buffalo, Indiana; son, Robbie A. Brown, of Fremont, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
One great-grandchild preceded him in death.
A private family gathering will be held.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, Indiana.
