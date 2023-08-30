KENDALLVILLE — Voile Eugene “Stovie” Martin, 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born on April 30, 1927, in Cass County, Indiana, to Clovis and Freda (Rinehart) Martin.
Mr. Martin honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was privileged to go on the Honor Flight with his son, Patrick.
He retired as a tool maker at Zollner Piston in Fort Wayne.
He was a 77-year member of Rome City American Legion Post 381 and a member for more than 60 years at Kendallville VFW Post 2749.
Stovie was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and IU basketball. He enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are three sons, Michael Alan Martin, of Kendallville, Jeffrey Lyn (Wendy) Martin, of Fort Wayne and Patrick Wynne Martin, of Kendallville; ex-daughter-in-law, Cheryl Martin, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Natasha Lyn Martin, Kaylee Sheree Martin, Jeffrey Adam (Caira) Martin, Tyler Jon (Melissa) Martin, Gabriel (Andi) Martin, Brianna (Heath) Hursey and Kiel (Olivia) Martin; 15 great-grandchildren; and his companion’s daughters, Brenda (Eric) Carbone, of Wolcottville and Lisa (Troy) Wilson, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Marie (Donley) Martin; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Martin; two brothers, Edmund Martin and Paul Martin; and his companion of 20 years, Pat Feipel.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with Amercan Legion Chaplain Roger Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery, where honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active-duty members of the U.S. Army.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
