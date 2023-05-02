ANGOLA — Elaine Catherine Homan, 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1942, in Middletown, Ohio, to Eli and Ruth (Heid) Komnenovich. They preceded her in death.
On Sept. 29, 1962, she married Frederick Joseph Homan, who preceded her in death.
Elaine is survived by her three girls, Elizabeth (Mark) Makowski, of Madison Heights, Michigan, Jennifer (Jason) Brunson, of Auburn, Indiana, and Anne Homan, of Sylvania, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Peter (Sophie) Makowski, Anne Marie Makowski, Alec Brunson, Bella Brunson, Ian Smith, Olivia Smith and Emma Smith; three great-grandchildren, Nora Makowski, Nicholas Makowski and Oliver Makowski. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Komnenovich, of Westlake, Ohio; and her two brothers, Eli Komnenovich, of Middletown, Ohio, and Dan (Michelle) Komnenovich, of Dallas, Texas.
Elaine went to St. Mary’s of Edgecliff and taught elementary education until she became a stay-at-home mom. She and her husband moved to Angola, Indiana, in 1979, where she co-owned a gift shop called Accents for more than 20 years.
Elaine enjoyed being with her family and friends, raising her children on Lake Gage, gardening and going to all her grandchildren’s activities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 13, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana, at a later date.
Memorials in Elaine’s memory may be made to Bishop Fenwick High School, c/o Development Office, 4855 S.R. 122, Franklin, OH 45005.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
