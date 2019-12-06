A Celebration of Life gathering for Michael R. Cummins, who died Nov. 10, 2019, will be held Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities identify officer, victim in Kendallville police-involved shooting
- East Noble's Bailey Parker wins mental attitude award
- Community celebrates East Noble successes
- Jeremy McKinley named new Kendallville fire chief
- Confident Perkins key for Heights success
- Candle blamed for fire in Auburn duplex
- Changing of the guard: DeKalb County gains new veterans service officer
- Making Plays: Angola 4's legacy still vibrant to Amstutz
- Estate of Mind bids farewell
- Indiana Football Super Fan: Wintin nears feat of seeing college football in every Indiana stadium
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Tremaine brings her passion for mental health from pageants to Trine University
- Garrett's unsafe building hearings postponed
- Sexual assault in Indiana is out of control; it’s time to do something about it
- Christmas bird counts in area
- Noble Bookings
- Coat and glove drive extended
- Judge sentences 17 for criminal offenses
- Public meetings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.