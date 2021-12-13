COLUMBIA CITY — Charles James Fosnaugh, 86, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 12:32 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Columbia City, where he was a resident for the past three weeks.
Born on May 28, 1935, in Huntington County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Cecil and Jessimine (Tobin) Fosnaugh.
He began school in Roanoke, then moved to Larwill, where he attended Larwill High School.
On June 26, 1954, he married Betty Lou Grace. They made their first home in Huntington, moving to rural Columbia City in 1958. Betty died on July 19, 2008.
Charles began his work career at International Harvester, Fort Wayne, until they closed. In 1991, he went to work for Gene Browning in the construction trade, and in 1993, he joined C & C Construction. In 1995, he went to work for the Whitko School Corporation in the maintenance department, retiring in 1997.
Keeping active in retirement, he assisted his brother, Steve, on the farm and enjoyed tinkering in the garage. Throughout his adult life, he was an active member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #189, Columbia City.
Surviving are his children, Barbara (Steve) Miller, of Hoagland, Chris Vanlandingham and Cindy Lou Little, both of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Judy) Fosnaugh, of Warsaw, Steve (Ann) Fosnaugh, of South Whitley and Dean (Cathy) Fosnaugh, of Columbia City; sisters, Naomi Bowman, of Columbia City, Geraldine (Roger) Crabill, of South Whitley and Dawn (Tim) Maulk of Warsaw.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, David Fosnaugh; a brother, Richard Fosnaugh; and sisters, Martha Streby and Ruth Reid.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Adams Cemetery with Masonic rites.
Visitation is from 1 p.m., until the time of the service on Friday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
