ORLAND — Lawrence Alvin Wooster, age 91, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in Greenfield Mills, Indiana, to Clarence and Vera (Henderson) Wooster.
Lawrence attended Orland High School.
He married Shirley Ann Munger on March 27, 1954, in Angola, Indiana.
Lawrence worked for Kirsch Company for 39 ½ years.
He enjoyed pitching horse shoes, he also attended the nationals several times, and was a member of Stroh Horse Shoe Club. He liked to go deer hunting, pheasant hunting, and rabbit hunting. He also enjoyed telling stories, and playing euchre.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Wooster, of Orland, Indiana; children, Les Wooster, of Angola, Indiana, Terry Wooster, of Angola, Indiana, Lori Collins, of Orland, Indiana, and Michael (Violetta) Wooster, of Fishers, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Lucy (Dean) Johnson, of LaGrange, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Vera Wooster; a son, Larry Gene Wooster; a sister, Helen Clay; and brothers, Clarence Jay Wooster and Kenneth Wooster.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Stephen Altman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Orland Fire & Rescue.
Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
