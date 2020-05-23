KIMMELL — Lois E. Replogle, 95, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away at 12:10 p.m., on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 13, 1925, in Cromwell, Indiana, to Dale Oras Hamilton and Almeda (Reeve) Gorsuch.
She lived most of her life in the Kimmell area and graduated in 1943 from Ligonier High School.
She was married on May 29, 1943, in Kansas, to Robert Daniel “Bob” Replogle, who preceded her on April 8, 2005.
She retired as an administrative assistant from Superior Sample in Ligonier after 20 years. She formerly worked in Manhattan, Kansas, in a military mess hall and was a cashier for A&P Store in LaPorte, Indiana and Lewiston, Illinois. She was also a self-employed wallpaper hanger and seamstress for many years.
She was a member of Ligonier Evangelical Church and Kimmell Mother’s Club.
She was a former member of Sparta Township Extension Homemaker’s Club, Order of Eastern Star, Red Hat Club in Kendallville, and formerly attended the Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier. She was active with the Big Brother Big Sister Program and was known for her fantastic Sunday suppers.
She is survived by five children, Daniel L. (Jean) Replogle, of Kendallville, Lucinda E. “Cyndi” (Mike) Halsey, of Kimmell, Robert J. “Bob” (LuAnn) Replogle, of Ligonier, Charles E. “Chuck” (Vicki) Replogle, of Kimmell, and Wendy L. (Dave) Smith, of Ligonier; 14 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Richard Replogle; grandson, Brandon Replogle; and three brothers, William “Bill”, Roy and Karl Gorsuch.
Private family services will be held at Ligonier Evangelical Church with Pastors Bruce Moyer and Troy Diersing officiating.
Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Brandon Replogle Pay it Forward Memorial Fund, c/o Charles Replogle, P.O. Box 143, Kimmell, IN 46760.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Lois Replogle, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
