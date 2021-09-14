ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Linda H.S. Dayhoff joined her son, Chris, in heaven on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Linda died of pancreatic cancer, but not before embracing life fully for 72 years.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 6, 1948, Linda began what would be a life of adventure. Many childhood vacations, including one to Alaska, in ’59, started her love for travel. She enjoyed spontaneous road trips, casino junkets and cruises. The most special was going back to Alaska, in 2019. Her zest for business came from working alongside her parents while growing up. She liked learning different trades, managed some businesses and owned others. Linda also excelled in college. She was talented in all areas of the hospitality world, and she outsold the boys at the car lots she worked at. Professional and personal, Linda was most happy cooking for others. It was her gift to all of us. And if you asked for seconds, that was the best compliment she could receive.
Her love of life came from raising her son. Nothing compared to that. Learning to live without him was her biggest challenge. Moving to the beach in ’94, Linda fearlessly started a new chapter. She laughed and smiled again. Her personality shined and her humor was infectious. Having lived in many states, Linda touched lives wherever she landed and was the life of the party. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved spouse, Rose Schmidt; grandsons, Blaine and Corey Prachniak; sister, Patty (Jeff) Bireley; brother, Mike Howard; Schmidt brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron and Rene, Renee and Larry Jordan, Roy, Randy and Cheryl, Becky and Steve Neumann, Rick and Deb, Rodger and Sandra, Ruth and Kevin Isaacson, Russell and Mary, Robert, Ralph, Monie and Karen; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher M. Barlow; parents, Robert E. and Jean D. Howard; and brothers, Bobby and Rick Howard.
On Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Clays Restaurant in Rockford, Minnesota, we will celebrate Linda to the fullest! Let’s keep sharing what she meant to us and, like Linda, let’s keep smiling …
