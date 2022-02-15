FORT WAYNE — Anthony J. "Tony" Troendly, 43, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on May 3, 1978, in Fort Wayne, to Joseph A. and Darlene (Millberg) Troendly.
On July 2, 2007, he married Amanda Barron in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tony was a member of Sugar Grove Church of God.
He was in the marching band at Northrop High School, were he graduated in 1997. He was a big fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Tony is survived by his wife, Amanda; two sons, Samuel R. and Joseph M. Troendly; his mother and stepfather, Darlene (Leo) Backs; two sisters, Sheila (David) Chester and Malinda (Tom) Tottleben; and two stepbrothers, Christian and Robert Backs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Troendly; and grandparents, George (Velma) Troendly and Charles (Hellen) Millberg.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m., at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. C.R. 500S, Churubusco, IN 46723, three hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Sam and Joe's College Fund, 3 Rivers Credit Union, 275 W. Frontage Road, Columbia City, IN 46725, in c/o Amanda Troendly.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
