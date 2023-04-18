ST. JOE — Mary Louise McKown, 83, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Carlos D. and Agnes P. (Bigger) Gonser.
Mary married Richard D. “Hoss” McKown on Aug. 12, 1961, in Bryan, Ohio, and he passed away on March 10, 2015.
Mary was a homemaker.
She was a member of County Line Church of God in rural Auburn.
Mary loved animals, cooking, baking, crocheting, fishing and playing Yahtzee, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Kevin Reinig, of St. Joe; granddaughter, Courtney Reinig, of Auburn; five great-grandchildren, Aryona Abbott, Dalton Slone, Mason Slone, Brady Slone and Samual Slone; brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Reba Gonser, of Waterloo; adopted son, her nephew, Larry (Rebecca) McKown Jr., of Butler; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Chance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Carlos D. Gonser Jr.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn, with the Rev. Stuart Kruse officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 20, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
A private graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Newville.
Memorials may be directed to County Line Church of God or DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
