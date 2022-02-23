LAOTTO — Joan M. Troyer, 84, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Albion, Indiana, on Nov. 4, 1937, to Berland and Luella (Danner) Conrad. They preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in Noble County and attended Albion High School.
Joan was married to Harold Troyer at Asbury United Methodist Church, in Albion on May 12, 1956.
Along with raising her family, she spent many hours a day milking cows on the family farm. She enjoyed working outside in the yard tending to her flowers, cooking and baking, reading her Bible, and was very active in her church. She also enjoyed being around all of her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold Troyer; her daughter, Vicki (Barney) Dice; her two sons, Tim (Julie) Troyer and Randy (Lori) Troyer; a brother, Jack Conrad; three sisters, Jennie (Elvia) Rimmel, Marilyn (Argile) Hamlin and Carolyn (Ed) Stringfellow; a sister-in-law, Suzie Conrad; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Conrad.
Services will take place at Green Center United Methodist Church on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 2-7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Green Center United Methodist Church or Samaritan's Purse.
Send the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
