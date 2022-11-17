LIGONIER — Bailey Elaine Frey, 3 weeks of age, passed away in her parents’ arms on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
She was born on Oct. 25, 2022, at exactly 1 pound, along with four other siblings, to Jeremy and Kelsey (Hedges) Frey, both of Ligonier, Indiana.
Bailey was a strong little fighter and will be greatly missed by her parents; siblings, Gavin, Grace, Adley, Avie, Luke, and Liam Frey; grandparents, Martha Hedges, of Ligonier, Indiana, Troy and Annie Hedges, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Mahlon and Cathy Frey, of Topeka, Indiana; great-grandparents, Anna Maria Sanchez, of Ligonier, Indiana, John and Jan Diller, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; also by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bailey was welcomed into heaven by her brother, Brooks, with whom she spent 24 weeks and 2 days together growing; grandma, Denise Frey; great-grandparents, Enrique Sanchez, Karl Hedges, Donald and Lois Ritter, and John and Ida Frey; aunt, Catrina Bontrager; uncle, Frederick Sturdivant; and cousin, Frederick Sturdivant Jr.
A funeral service will be held for Bailey at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Mike Silliman will officiate.
Following the service, Bailey will be laid to rest with her brother, Brooks, at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
