AUBURN — Marlene K. Williams, 73, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Mrs. Williams was born on June 22, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, to John and Deloris (Warstler) Means.
She married Hal Williams on March 29, 1963, in Auburn. He resides in Auburn.
Marlene worked for Hampton Inn in Auburn as the head of the kitchen for six years. She was also was the manager of Peerless Cleaners in Auburn for 20 years and she was a babysitter for 25 years. Marlene retired in 2014.
She was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Marlene enjoyed gardening, canning food and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed bowling and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her survivors include her husband of 56 years, Hal Williams, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Hal “Ed” Williams Jr., and his wife, Catherine, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Gail Williams, of Auburn; son, Timothy Williams and his fiancé, Shelley Ladd, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law; Tami and Jason Bell, of Auburn; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Devon and Kady Williams, Kayla and Luke Barnhart, Kaitlyn Bell, Hunter Bell, Austin Williams, Chainey Williams, Christina Williams, Jacob Williams, Sarah Williams, Derek Williams, Curtis Bryant and Mary Bryant; four great-grandchildren, with one due in February; sisters, Dian Balzer, of Auburn, and Cindy Means, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Carol Means of Bloomington, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Roger Means.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at noon at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Williams family to help with final expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
