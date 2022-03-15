ANGOLA — Marsha J. Ketner, 79, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola.
She was born on July 3, 1942, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Lawrence and Betty (Preston) Osmun.
Marsha married James A. Ketner on April 17, 1984, in Hamilton, Indiana, and he survives in Angola.
She was an offline operator for Moore’s Business Forms/RR Donnelly in Angola, for 17 years, retiring in 2004. She also worked at Indiana State Employment Services, Magnavox and Cameron Memorial Hospital.
Marsha was a former member, past president, vice president and treasurer of Pi Chapter of Sigma Phi Gamma for almost 30 years. She also belonged to several area bowling leagues.
Also surviving are three daughters, Renee (Kevin) Hull, of Garrett, Kristina (Tamie Laberdee) Reas, of Leipsic, Ohio, and Denise (Kenny Depew) Mettert, of Waterloo; sister, Cathie (Jack) Exley, of Red Lodge, Montana; niece, Jamel (Jason) Scheuring, of Washington; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Jeffrey Reas.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Burial will take place at Eddy Cemetery in rural Hamilton at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
