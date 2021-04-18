Larry J. McComb, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Dec. 13, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.
There will be a memorial Celebration of Life for Mr. McComb on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 1-4 p.m., at the American Legion, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. Military honors will be conducted at 1:30 p.m.
Wearing of masks is encouraged.
