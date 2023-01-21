LAGRANGE — Jerry Neil Stewart, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by his family at 8:02 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Parkview Regional, Fort Wayne, after being in declining health for the past year.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1940, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Dale and Mary (Holsinger) Stewart.
On Aug. 18, 1962, in Kendallville, he married Arlene Ann Prince, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are two sons, Scott (Carmon) Stewart of Howe and Neil (Stacy) Stewart, of Middlebury; daughter, Renae (Neal) Willey, of Rome City; brother, Jim (Sandy) Stewart, of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Larinda, Renae, Ryan and Britany, Madison and Jacob, Bradley and Allie, Malaki and Danielle, Nathan; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry worked at NAPA Auto Parts in LaGrange and retired as a manager after 43 years of service.
He had a heart to serve others. He was a volunteer Civil Defense Director of LaGrange County for 15 years, volunteered at the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange for 17 years, and was a proud volunteer fireman for the LaGrange Fire Department for more than 35 years, serving as secretary, treasurer, and assistant chief.
He loved playing cards and spending his summers at Fish Lake on the pontoon where he shared his love of fishing with his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to funeral services at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, also at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted by his grandson, Malaki Stewart.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Memorials may be given to LaGrange Fire Department.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.