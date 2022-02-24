KENDALLVILLE — Robert Joseph “Bob” Combs Sr., 70, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky, to David and Dolly (Terry) Combs.
Mr. Combs honorably served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves for 23 years, having served in Vietnam.
He had worked at International Harvester, StarCraft, and retired from Supreme.
Bob was a member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749 and the Kendallville American Legion Post 86.
Bob enjoyed driving to Kendallville every day to pick up The NewsSun paper and eat breakfast at one of the local restaurants. He loved watching his grandson play baseball. He also enjoyed riding his golf cart around the neighborhood and was lovingly called the neighborhood watch dog.
Surviving are two sons, Robert J. “Bobby” (Kisha Pulverenti) Combs Jr., of Kendallville and Brandon (Beki) Combs, of South Milford; six grandchildren, Laina Combs, Weston Combs, Xander Combs, Kanon Combs, Abram Combs and Mason Combs; his dear friend, Pamra Reed, of Kendallville; a sister, Lois (Dave) Thomas, of Fort Wayne; and two brothers, Marion (Patricia) Combs, of Fremont and Wayne Combs, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Chaney Combs; and a brother, Silas Combs.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Visitation is Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Avilla Knights 11U Baseball Team.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
