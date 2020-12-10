INDIANAPOLIS — Ronald Earl Cook, 76, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
He was born on March 11, 1944, in Rochester, Indiana, to Donald Earl and Marjorie Alice Brubaker Cook. They preceded him in death.
Ron grew up in Angola, Indiana, and received his B.S. in Accounting from Trine University (formerly Tri-State).
He became a licensed CPA in 1969, and co-founded Dunbar, Cook and Shepard in 1974, remaining a partner until his retirement in 2012. Ron continued working several more tax seasons with select clients.
Ron was preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Kay August Cook, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Ron was an avid hunter, fisherman, Notre Dame football and IU basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, beating others at cribbage, winters in Florida and summers on his farm.
Ron was a member of Castleton United Methodist Church.
Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie Cook; son, Lance Cook (Kelly); daughter, Rhonda Tabacchi (Jeff); stepdaughters, Jennifer Pacourek (Chris), Michelle Crose (Brad) and Christine Croxall (Jarrett Anthony); and numerous grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private virtual/online service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. (EST) by clicking on the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34989437.
A Celebration of Life will be announced for all to attend when it is felt to be safe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to Trine University (Ron Cook Accounting Scholarship), Ducks Unlimited, Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
