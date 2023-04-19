ANGOLA — Karan Sue (Hart) Knapp, 80, born on Feb. 18, 1943, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Karan was the daughter of Leoral Mann Hart and Letha Irene (Bailey) Hart, of Hicksville, Ohio, where she married her husband, William A. Knapp, and raised their family.
Surviving are their children, Nancy (Donald) Renner, of Hamilton, Kenneth Knapp, of Pleasant Lake, William Knapp, of Hamilton, Richard Knapp, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Billi Jo (Knapp) Robinson, of Fort Wayne. Karan is also survived by her sisters, Tammy (Moeira) King, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Ruth (Hart) Hartgrove, of West Palm Beach, Florida; brothers, Leon (Peggy) Hart, of Bryan, Ohio, Rex Hart, of Indiana, Anthony Hart, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Leoral Hart Jr., of Hicksville, Ohio. Karan is also survived by her many grandchildren, Amy (Carl) Bredemeyer, James (Lora) Cook, Trisha (Jeremy) Brown, Heather Huebner, Jarad Knapp, Chelsea Knapp, Megan Knapp, Damien Knapp, Samantha Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Jada Robinson and Elijah Robinson; her many great-grandchildren, Gage Klanderud, Ethan Klanderud, Spencer Bredemeyer, Keegan Cook, Matilyn Cook, Gage Scranton, Zander Scranton, Hunter Knapp, Delbert Huebner, Kinsley Knapp and Kaleigh Knapp; and her first great-great-grandson, Dimitri Klanderud.
Karan loved life. She loved to spend time with her church family and her Amish family. She liked to play her harmonica and electric piano. In her pastime she loved to play bingo and hang out with her friends, Mary Ray, Delilah Steury, Ketly Stuckman and Joyce Straley. Karan will be missed by all.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. Highway 27, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779, with Pastor Chris Schaefer and Pastor Lynn Eicher officiating.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., at the church.
Burial will follow the service at Hillside Cemetery, Pleasant Lake.
Preferred memorials may be given in memory of Karan, to the church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo are assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
