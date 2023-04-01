KENDALLVILLE — Dora May Shepherd, age 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages.
Ms. Shepherd was born on March 12, 1938, to Esta and Beatrice (Reinoehl) Herron.
She graduated from Avilla High School.
On Nov. 22, 1958, she married Jim Curtis Shepherd in Kendallville, Indiana.
Dora was a homemaker, loving wife and mother.
She worked for Essex wire in Ligonier and also was a caretaker for the elderly.
Dora was a member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, Indiana.
She was an avid Bingo player, enjoyed puzzles, painting, and watching birds. Her family and grandson were her world and she loved her cats, Midnight and Emmy.
Survivors include her daughter, Sonya and Glen Hurst, of Kendallville, Indiana; grandson, Andrew Hurst, of Frasier, MIichigan; sisters, Shirley Monroe, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Sandy and the Rev. Sam Weimer, of Corunna, Indiana; sister-in-law, Beulah Herron, of Kendallville, Indiana; and many beloved nieces; nephews; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Gerald Herron, Agnes Meade, Jim Herron and Chuck Herron.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville, Indiana.
