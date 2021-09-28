AVILLA — Marla K. Gordon, age 64, of Avilla, Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Marla was born on Aug. 19, 1957, in Defiance, Ohio, to Richard F. and Dorene E. (Fischer) Storch.
She married Dale F. Gorgon on Aug. 2, 1981, in Hamler, Ohio.
Marla was a homemaker and was a babysitter for more than 21 years.
She was very selfless and giving, and enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and cross stitching. She was a huge sports fan and loved her grandbabies.
Marla is survived by her husband, Dale F. Gordon, of Avilla, Indiana; parents, Richard F. and Dorene E. Storch, of Hamler, Ohio; sons, Adam (Elizabeth) Gordon, of East Lake, Ohio; Andrew (Sydney) Gordon, of Greenwood, Indiana, Kevin (Chasity) Gordon, of Lancaster, Kentucky, and Eric Gordon, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin; daughters, Alyssa Wade, of Avilla, Indiana, Andrea (Austin) Magnuson, of Albion, Indiana, Aimee (Taylor) Kistel, of Butler, Indiana, Danielle (Daniel) White, of Middleburg, Florida, and Trena (Jon) Hiple, of Columbia City, Indiana; sisters, Marty (Tim) Behrman, of Deshler, Ohio, and Marsha (Rob) Bostelman, of Deshler, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Marla was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Gordon and Aaron Gordon; and two daughters, Lorilee Ward and Amanda Gordon.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes – Avilla Chapel.
Services will take place at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Grable officiating.
Burial will follow at Eel River Cemetery, 5313 Solon Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818.
Memorials are to the family to help with expenses.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with Harper Funeral Home – Avilla Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.