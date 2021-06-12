CORUNNA — Cheryl C. Ross, age 72, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Cheryl was born on Nov. 17, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Duane and Phyllis (Crumrine) Wake.
Cheryl married John R. Ross on May 18, 1990, in Angola, Indiana.
She was a tax preparer for 15 years, retiring in 2007.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, John R. Ross, of Corunna, Indiana; daughter, Sherri Darling, of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Colette) Wake, of Wayne, Pennsylvania; and sister, Kathy Woodward, of New Haven, Indiana.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Phyllis Wake.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with Tom Novy officiating.
The services will be streamed on Facebook live, https://www.facebook.com/ThomasFunerals/live/
Memorials may be made to St. Anne’s Home, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
