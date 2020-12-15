GARRETT — Doris Jane Maurer-Mudrack, age 79, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Doris was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Collins, Indiana, to William and Edna (Wilkins) Addis.
She married Herbert Maurer on Dec. 24, 1969, in Auburn, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She then married James Mudrack on Aug. 25, 1995, in Louisville, Kentucky. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Doris was a homemaker. Earlier in her life she worked at Essex Corporation in Auburn, for 17 years, until 1970.
She was a member of Agape Assembly of God in Waterloo.
She was also a life member of the VFW Auxiliary in Garrett.
Survivors Include her daughter, Rebecca DeLong, of Garrett; sons and daughters-in-law, Randal and Sharon DeLong, of Garrett, Richard and Beverly DeLong, of Auburn and Rodney and Sharon DeLong, of Pierceton, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Maurer, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; and brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell and Connie Addis, of Colon, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Herbert Maurer and James Mudrack; one son, Stacy Maurer; one great-grandson, Daylan Harter; two brothers, Bobby Lee Addis and William Addis; and one sister, Mary Marie Addis.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor J.R. Coburn and Pastor Tom Nedderson officiating.
Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the family to help with expenses.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.