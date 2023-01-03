NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Thomas L. “Tom” Peet, age 84, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Trinity Health — Muskegon Campus.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1938, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Wendell S. and Elizabeth (Whalen) Peet and lived in Auburn, Indiana, during his working career 1979-2012, but returned home to Muskegon, Michigan, where he lived most of his life.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served eight years as an Aircraft Mechanic.
On Feb. 27, 1965, he married Janice M. VanderMolen in Spring Lake, and she survives him.
Tom worked at Lappo Lumber in Muskegon in his earlier years and retired in 2012, as a supervisor for DeKalb Molded Plastics, after 40 years of service.
He was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Peet; his son, Tom (Amanda) Peet II; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Wendell J. Peet.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, with Pastor Dan Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Tom will be buried at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Special Olympics in Grand Rapids or the Muskegon Rescue Mission.
Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444.
Sign the online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.