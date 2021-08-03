FREMONT — Linda R. Pulver-Jackson, 65, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home in Fremont, Indiana.
Born on Oct. 10, 1955, in Auburn, Indiana, Mrs. Pulver-Jackson was the daughter of the late Benjamin A. and Margaret J. (Peckhart) Pulver.
While on a mission trip in El Milagro, Mexico, she married John Jackson Jr., who survives.
After receiving a BS degree from IU-Purdue, Fort Wayne, Mrs. Pulver-Jackson worked at OVA Supply Co., in Fort Wayne, for most of her working career. She was part owner of Aztec Millennium Inc., prior to becoming office manager at Brookmill Television and Appliance Inc., where she retired from in 2020.
She was a longtime member of Auburn Presbyterian Church. In the church she was in Mary Martha group, sang in the church choir, worked with vacation bible school programs and on many church committees.
Linda was a member of Three Rivers Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots. She was an alumna initiate of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two aunts, Cynthia (Peckhart) McCrory, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Mrs. Gary (Rose Peckhart) Ray, of Terre Haute, Indiana; four stepchildren, John Jackson III, of Indianapolis, Mrs. Ricky (Jennifer Jackson) Kiley, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Mrs. Michael (Jill Jackson) Hamblin, of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Private First Class Joseph Jackson, of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; four step-grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson Kiley, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, and Holly and Abagail Hamblin, of Schaumburg, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by step-granddaughter, Kristen Kiley.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday Aug. 6, 2021, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David Lawrence officiating.
Calling is prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m., at the church.
A light lunch will be provided immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall for family and friends.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later time.
Memorials may be given in Linda’s name to Auburn Presbyterian Church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
