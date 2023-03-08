Jerome Wait Terri Wait
COLUMBIA CITY — Dr. Jerome Hershal Wait, 95, a prominent retired Whitley County physician, and his wife of 44 years, Terri Michele Wait, 66, of Columbia City, died tragically during a traffic accident when a semi-truck rear-ended their vehicle as they were stopped for at a traffic light on U.S. 30, west of Columbia City. Terri died at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2023, and Jerome succumbed to his injuries at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning, March 2, 2023.
Jerome was born on July 31, 1927, in Decatur, Indiana, a son of the late Milo Calvert Wait and Alice Magdalene (Miller) Wait. The family moved to Union Township, Whitley County, where he completed elementary and High School at Coesse. A bright student with a quest for knowledge, he completed his undergraduate work at Manchester College and earned a Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University in 1954.
In the late 1940s, Jerome dated Juanita Bernice Karst for five years while in school. They married in 1952, and had four children.
Returning to Columbia City, he began his career-long practice of medicine with the late Dr. Thomas Hamilton. Soon after he established his own family practice office in Columbia City. Dedicated to the community and his patients, rural physicians of his era commonly made house calls and cared for patients from birth to seniors. Before the advent of advanced diagnostic tools and tests, he relied on his keen observation skills to diagnose a patient, a trait that he carried with him throughout his adult life. Always at the forefront of his practice was the care of his patient and the ability to solve or prevent their afflictions and conditions in future generations. Outside his daily hospital rounds and office patients, he was the driving force in establishing the Whitley County Emergency Medical Service. He led them to become one of the first paramedic services in the state, for which the Indiana governor awarded him a Sagamore of the Wabash. Not only did he train the personnel, but he also served as the medical director for many years.
Terri Michele Klopfenstein was born to Richard A. and Ruth (Geyer) Klopfenstein on April 22, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Growing up in Columbia City, she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1974. She married John Simcoe and had two children.
In the late 1970s, Terri and Jerome met and began dating. The couple wed on Jan. 26, 1979. Embarking on their life-long journey together, the couple honeymooned in Rio de Janeiro, where Jerome also attended a medical conference.
Terri’s passions were volunteering at the Humane Society of Whitley County and giving to underprivileged children. Most recently, she worked at Claywood Creations, where she made intricate wood sculptures and art designs.
Jerome continued his family practice until 1990, and as an anesthesiologist until 1995. The couple enjoyed their country home, maintaining the property, tending the flowerbeds, and making crafts. They loved to escape to their secluded cabin outside Cody, Wyoming. With his sense of curiosity, Jerome was often able to access areas not typically open to the public.
Devout Catholics, they were members of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne.
Jerome was also a Columbia City Lions Club member and was responsible for their eye bank program.
In their senior years, the couple regularly visited nursing homes and senior living facilities, visiting friends, former patients, and work colleagues. They were regulars at the Columbia City McDonald’s seniors’ group and the first Tuesday Nurse’s breakfast. Often, they would visit a restaurant near the new car showrooms to catch a glimpse of a newly released model, but mostly, Jerome liked watching people, keeping his diagnostic skills sharp. He kept pace with newly released medical drugs and their efficacy.
Surviving children are Dr. Calvert Bryan Wait, Karen Marie (Michael) Cook, Mark Allen Wait, Shawn David (Teresa) Wait, Adam R. (Aggie) Simcoe, and Nikki Rene (David) Buckley; Terri’s mother, Ruth J. Klopfenstein; Terri’s sister, Judi Dunn; grandchildren, Jeremy Cook, Benjamin Cook, Tara Richeson, Alyssa Wait, Justin Wait, Megan Thomas, Silas Wait, Chelsea Wait, John Wait, Michelle Paul, Courtney Gilbert, Logan Wait, Sarah Buckley, Ava Simcoe, Natalie Simcoe, and Grace Simcoe; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Terri was preceded in death by her father, Richard Klopfenstein.
Jerome was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Donald and Roger Wait; and a sister, Geraldine E. Wait.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1105 Calhoun St., Fort Wayne.
The interment is at Catholic Cemetery in Columbia City.
Visitation is from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour before the cathedral Mass.
To honor Jerome and Terri’s life, they request that you plant a tree or give to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
