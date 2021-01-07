AUBURN — Curry F. Harding, age 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Harding was born on Sept. 23, 1938, in Buck Lodge, Maryland, to Russell and Beulah (Mathias) Fitzwater.
She married Roland G. Harding Jr., on Nov. 26, 1958, in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2004.
Mrs. Harding was a member of Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren in Corunna, Indiana.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Roland G. Harding III and Mary Harding, of Auburn, Mike and Bonnie Harding, of Madison, Wisconsin, and James and Delreka Harding, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Pat Bennett, of Garrett; seven grandchildren, Joe Irish, Cody Harding, Rachel Gaff, Paige Harding, Martha Harding, Lydia Harding and Emily Bennett; 10 great-grandchildren, Manayia, Elizabeth, Russell, Whitney, Carson, Kiely, Hannah, Amelia, Lucas and Asher; and brothers, David Fitzwater, of Virginia, and Fitzwater of Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; and three brothers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Duane Grady officiating.
Burial will take place at Corunna Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
