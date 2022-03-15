GARRETT — Maeann C. Parker, 53 of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday March 13, 2022, with her family at her side.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1969, in Garrett, to Herbert R. and Judith (Muzzillo) Fields. Her father survives in Garrett and her mother has passed away, as has her sister, Andrea Perkowski.
She was a Garrett High School graduate.
Maeann worked as a telemarketer for several years, then along with her mother and aunt, did in-home day care for youngsters.
She married Neal Parker in September 1996, in Auburn and he survives in Garrett.
She is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Neal C. and Rikki Parker Jr., of Auburn; and a daughter, Caroline B. Parker, of Garrett; three grandchildren, Adrienne Roehm, Silas Goeglein and Violet Parker.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family to help with expenses.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
