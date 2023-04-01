PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Kelly Ann Strong, born on June 14,1958, in Rock Island, Illinois, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
She also lived in Kendallville, Indiana, and Palmetto, Florida.
She enjoyed being with her family and loved celebrating the holidays.
She leaves behind daughters, Beth (Hawkeye) Wayne and Brook (Ryan) Seker; her beloved grandchildren, Scout, Emma, Nathan, Emma and Raegan; her sister, Cathy (Jim) Hefty Reick; and brother, Dan (Melinda) Strong; nephews, Byron (Emily) Hefty and Derek (Sydnee) Hefty; and, niece Sarah (Victor) Ramirez.
A private service will be held in Florida.
