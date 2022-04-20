John Bollinger
COLUMBIA CITY — John P. Bollinger, age 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 10:42 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kingston Care Center, Fort Wayne.
Born on a very hot day, July 7, 1930, in the northwest bedroom of a small farmhouse located in Washington Township of Whitley County, he was the son of Harry R. and W. Joyce (Reed) Bollinger.
John was a lifetime Whitley County resident and graduated from Washington Center High School with the Class of 1949. He then attended North Manchester College, North Manchester, for two years.
John worked for Testworth Laboratory, Columbia City and Whitley Manufacturing, South Whitley, while farming. He enrolled at Purdue University, West Lafayette, in the fall of 1957.
On Jan. 26, 1958, he married Marian L. Harvey, at South Whitley Church of the Brethren.
While attending Purdue John worked at the Purdue Dairy Farm and for other area dairy farmers. He graduated very distinguished, with a degree in Agriculture Science.
John was a 9-year member of the Whitley County 4-H Dairy Club and also spent two years working on the Kneipp Springs Farm, Rome City.
After graduation, John worked for Borden’s Ice Cream as Head Mix Maker, before going to the Indiana State Board of Health for 33 years in the Dairy Production Division, as a Registered Professional Sanitarian. During those years he was affiliated with Indiana Association of Sanitarians, International Association of Sanitarians and the Church of the Brethren.
John was a lifelong part-time farmer, and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, making maple syrup, and collecting toy dairy trucks. On April 7, 2015, he was awarded the Steve Atkinson Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indiana Milk Quality Professionals, Inc., for outstanding service to the Indiana dairy industry.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Marian L. Bollinger, of Columbia City; children, Kristine A. (Ron) Ferguson, of Fort Wayne, Kevin E. (Diane) Bollinger, Kurtis L. Bollinger, Klinton J. (KJ) Bollinger and partner, Addie Piatt, all of Columbia City; Klayton P. (Margie) Bollinger, of Wabash; nine grandchildren, Alisha Treece, Samantha (Robert) Shively, Kenyon K. Bollinger, Jonathon Bollinger, Dr. Cory (Ariana) Ferguson, Cody Ferguson, Kaleb Bollinger, MaKayla Bollinger and Keith Bollinger; nine great-grandchildren, Dillon, Karter and Carlie Thompson, Charleigh Townsend, Savannah Autumn and Ebony Shively, Brantlee Striggle and Levi Shively; sisters, Alice Bohnstedt, of Columbia City and Wanda Friesen, of San Luis Obispo; and sister-in-law, Velva Bollinger, of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Kenyon Bollinger; brother, Harry Bollinger Jr.; sister, Mary Thomas; and brothers-in-law, Jack Thomas and Edward Bohnstedt.
Private funeral services for John will be held for his family with burial at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guestbook.
