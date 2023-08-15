KENDALLVILLE — Pauline Sizemore, age 65, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Pauline was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 17, 1958, daughter of the late Ethelbert and Lorine (Sulfridge) Sizemore.
She graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1976, and later earned an associate degree.
Pauline loved horses and ponies. She loved spending time outdoors tending to her garden and taking care of her animals. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Pauline was active and involved with her church in the past. She was a great cook and loved spending time in her kitchen making good food. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Emily and Eric Jordan, of Wolcottville and Hillary and Andrew Clifford, of Avilla; son, Clayton Birk, of Corvallis, Oregon; four grandchildren, Chloe Jordan, Samuel Jordan, Lincoln Clifford and Everett Clifford; sisters, Myra Jean and Wilton Gray, of Rome City and Cheryl and Pat Barrett, of Leo; brothers, Rodney Sizemore, of Rome City and Robert and Jennifer Sizemore, of Wolcottville.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Ethelbert and Lorine Sizemore; her son, Phillip Watts in 2009; sister, Alva Jean Jordan; brother, Nevil Sizemore; and brother, Joseph Sizemore.
There was a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.