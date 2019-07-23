BUTLER — Lola Mae Rucker, 88, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
Lola was born on Jan. 16, 1931, in Newville, Indiana, the daughter of Stanley and Claudia (Poper) Davis. They are deceased.
She was a 1948 graduate of St. Joe High School, St. Joe, Indiana.
On March 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to William Rucker and he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2011.
Lola retired from Universal Tool & Stamping in Butler after 26 years.
Lola is survived by a son, Daniel, of Auburn; daughters, Cynthia “Diann” (Walt Snyder) Dull, of Auburn, Juli (Fred) DeLaCruz, of Butler; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Dennis Hoover.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Hoover, and Sandra (Ron) Czaja; and four brothers.
Funeral services took place today, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at noon, at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.
Burial was in Riverview Cemetery, Newville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to DeKalb County Shop with a Cop.
Online condolences may be shared at smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.