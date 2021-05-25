Ova I. Wells, 96, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Updated: May 25, 2021 @ 4:34 am
