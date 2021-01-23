FORT WAYNE — Patrick M. Stirlen, 77, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Patrick was the son of the late Melvin and Wanda Stirlen. Patrick graduated from North Side High School.
He owned and operated Co-State Construction Company for 47 years. Patrick took pride in his work and loved getting up each day and going to work.
He loved relaxing at his lake house on Snow Lake and cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Dawn (Melvin) Ott, Duane Mott, Tim Stirlen and Tom (Robin) Stirlen; nine grandchildren; and sister, Barbara (Tom) McCrea.
Patrick was preceded in death by his sisters, Rose Smith and Norma Roady.
Calling will be on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Private graveside services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
