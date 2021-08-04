ALBION — Troy Andrew Clevenger, 37, of rural Albion, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 6, 1984, to Jim and Suzie (Hile) Clevenger. He spent his formative years in Noble County, graduating from Central Noble High School in 2002.
Troy was married to Elise Mullins in Fort Wayne, on Oct. 16, 2015.
He worked as an Operator for Pulver Asphalt Paving. He also worked for a period of time for E & B Paving.
He loved making people laugh and often used the bird to do it. He enjoyed ice fishing, being with friends and cousins. Most of all he loved being with his girls. Anything Olivia did he was there, like dance competitions or Jump Rope events.
Troy is survived by his wife, Elise Clevenger; his daughter, Olivia Clevenger; his mother, Suzie (Jason) Pippenger; his father, Jim (Cindy) Clevenger; two brothers, Chase (Jamie) Clevenger and Stevie Clevenger; five step-siblings, Zach Pippenger, Danielle (Justin) Davitt, Amanda Hohn, Emily Glick and Jake (Tiffany) Glick.
Funeral services will take place at Churubusco United Methodist Church on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 2-8 p.m.
Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Memorials may be made to the family for Olivia's education c/o Elise Clevenger.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
