AUBURN — Donna A. Lampe, age 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
Donna was born on Sept. 10, 1931, in Woodburn, Indiana, to Dorwin and Mary (Lake) Yerks, and they preceded her in death.
Donna married Walter W. Lampe on May 28, 1949, in Harlan, Indiana, and he died on Oct. 3, 2006.
She was a bus driver for GKB Schools for 27 years, retiring in 1997.
Donna was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Garrett, Indiana, participating in Ladies Aid, LWML, Altar Guild, Couple’s Club and choir.
She enjoyed the Reformation Parties with their friends and folks from church. She was known for her apple butter, ham and bean soup over open fires and would often roast a pig or a quarter of beef or grill chicken.
She was a former 4-H leader and her hobbies included ceramics, woodworking and making stained glass pieces. She was known for her baking and her famous apple dumplings.
Donna is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Claxton, of Auburn, Indiana, and Lori (Bud) Weaver, of Garrett, Indiana; son, Stephen (Diane) Lampe, of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Kelly (Dave) Dircksen, of Noblesville, Indiana, Tonya (Adam) O’Connor, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jessica Lampe, of Auburn, Indiana, Christopher Lampe, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Scott (Katie) Claxton, of Wausau, Wisconsin, Daniel Claxton, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Doug (Tonya) Weaver, of Auburn, Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Katie Dircksen, Blake Dircksen, Alex O’Connor, Andrew O’Connor, Dean Claxton, Ellie Claxton, Sydney Weaver, Abby Weaver, Chase Weaver and Bryce Jones; and great-great-grandchild, Landon Weaver.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Lampe; son, Donald Lampe; brothers,Richard Yerks and William Yerks; and sister, Fern Kees.
Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the church.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Garrett, Indiana, with the Rev. Keaton Christiansen officiating.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials are to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or Alzheimer’s Association.
Only 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time during visitation, so visitors should be prepared to wait outside. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be followed.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangement by Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
