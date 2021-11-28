AUBURN – Carolyn A. Diederich, 83, was called to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
She was the daughter of Rheo and Maurine (Smith) Bassett. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1956 and took business classes at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
She was a secretary in the Human Relations Department at Warner Gear until 1960, when she left to be a homemaker. After the children were in high school, she went to work for County Line Cheese in Accounts Payable until the plant closed. She then went to work for Cooper Industrial Engineering in Accounts Payable, retiring after 17 years of service.
Carolyn was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing for services at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn and Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn for over 30 years. She was a current member of Zion Lutheran Church in Garrett.
She was a former member of Sigma Beta Sorority, and was the secretary of the local Chapter of the Aid Association for Lutherans.
Carolyn married Thomas Diederich on May 2, 1959, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn, and he survives in Auburn.
Also surviving are three children, Cheryl (David) Keech of Greenville, South Carolina, Lori (Gregory) Myers of Auburn and Eric Diederich of Auburn; four grandchildren, Megan Keech, Makenzie Myers, Whitney Myers and Matthew Keech; and two sisters, Jeanne Bassett and Gloria Glick.
Carolyn loved to cross-stitch, make clothes for the girls, knit, spend time at the lake, and fish. After her retirement, she did a fair amount of traveling.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, with the Rev. Keaton Christiansen officiating. Masks are recommended but not required. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Garrett. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
