AUBURN — Michael Patrick Johnson, age 66, transitioned into his next life on Friday, March 31, 2023, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
Mike was born on Friday, Jan. 13, 1957, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Audrey (Shellito) Drury and Parke Johnson.
Mike attended North Western High School in Albion, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 1975. In 1979, he married Janice Elaine Drury, and they had their first daughter that July. Mike and Jan would have two more daughters born in Erie, Pennsylvania, before moving as a family to Indiana, in September 1987, where he lived the remainder of his years.
Mike worked for Auburn Foundry for nearly 20 years, followed by Fabtron Inc., Dalton Inc., and 5 Acre Mill.
He enjoyed many extracurricular activities with his co-workers and peers, such as hunting and archery, camping with friends, and fishing. He was in a bowling and softball league and, in his later years, added woodworking to his list of hobbies.
Mike and Jan celebrated 43 years of marriage in July 2022. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and an amazing friend. Many who knew him called him "Iron Mike."
He was welcomed into heaven by our Heavenly Father; an older brother Randy, who died at birth; a younger brother, Joseph "Bigfoot"; a stepbrother, Robert "Bobby"; and one amazing stepsister, Kerrie (Charlie) Drury.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Elaine Johnson, of Auburn, Indiana; daughters, Serena (Jason) Ballard, of Auburn, Joyce Johnson, of Auburn and Marsha (Chad) Pfefferkorn, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; his mother, Audrey Drury, of Cranesville, Pennsylvania; stepsister, Terrie (Jo) Drury, of Cranesville, Pennsylvania; brother, Timothy (Sandy) Johnson, of Cranberry, Pennsylvania; stepsister, Cindy (Terry) Black, of Conneaut, Ohio; and stepbrother, Keith "Butch" Drury, of Conneaut, Ohio.
He is also survived and missed by six wonderful grandchildren, Tessa, Jason Jr., Lily, Henry, Kaylee and Bella.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville from 1-3 p.m., followed by Military Honors at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made directly to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.