ANGOLA — James P. “Jim” Russell, 54, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home.
Born on May 11, 1968, in St. Joseph, Michigan, he was the son of Walter L. Russell and Pearl G. (McBride) Russell.
James graduated in 1987, from L.C. Mohr High School, South Haven, Michigan.
He married Deena J. Kirkwood on Feb. 14, 2022.
James drove truck for Kendall Electric in Holland, Michigan, for 27 years. When he moved to Angola, he drove truck for XPO Logistics.
James attended Life Changing Church in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Deena J. Russell, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Bradly James Russell, of Shakopee, Minnesota, and Tyler Austin Russell, of Decatur, Michigan; stepchildren, Bradley Wyatt and Elly Wyatt, both of Angola, Indiana; sister, Robin (Rich) Barnett, of Angola, Indiana; stepbrother, William E. (Alexandra Crumb) Russell, of Coloma, Michigan; and stepmother, Wendy Russell, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home Inc., Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the family, in care of Deena Russell.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
