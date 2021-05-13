HUDSON — Melvin L. Helmuth, 74, of Hudson, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
Melvin was born on March 24, 1947, in LaGrange, Indiana, to John I. and Sovilla (Kaufman) Helmuth.
Living his lifetime in the area, he was a dairy and crop farmer for many years and had also worked as a press operator for Moore’s and later R. R. Donnelley.
On May 26, 1967, at Salem Center Presbyterian Church, he married Marcia Boots; Mrs. Helmuth survives in Hudson.
Also surviving are his children and their spouses, Dyon and Lisa Helmuth, of Hudson, Mitch and Dawn Helmuth, of Hudson and Angel and Brian Duwell, of Coldwater, Michigan; five grandchildren and their spouses, Catlyn and Morganne Helmuth, Kyleen and Jeff James, Kenyon and Megan Helmuth, Garet Wall and Darci Holden; three great-grandsons, Chance and Colten Helmuth and Bennett James; and a brother and his companion, Eli Helmuth and Connie Pipher, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
Preceding Melvin in death were his parents, John and Sovilla Helmuth; and two brothers, Ervin Lee and Stanley J. Helmuth.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2-5 and 6-7 p.m., at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the church.
Pastor Mike Hamm will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Block Church Cemetery in rural Hudson, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Salem Center Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
